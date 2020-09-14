Mr. James Kinyard Tedder, age 69, of Smyrna, TN passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was a native of Jay, FL. Mr. Tedder proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and the Tennessee Air National Guard 118th Air Lift Wing for a total of 21 years. He worked as a tire builder at Bridgestone for 37 years. Mr. Tedder was a faithful member of Highland Heights Church of Christ. He tinkered in the garage on cars, trucks, and lawn mowers. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed being “Paw Paw.”

Mr. Tedder is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Patricia Tedder; daughters, Tricia Alise Tedder of Smyrna and Alicia Diane Clifton and her husband Michael of Murfreesboro, TN; grandson, Jace Clifton; siblings, Barbara Patterson and her husband Phil of Rockvale, TN, John Tedder and his wife Jo of Milton, FL, Clarence Tedder and his wife Judy of Hendersonville, TN, Dan Tedder and his wife Kathy of Murfreesboro, Annie Tedder of Milan, TN, and Hal Morris of Pensacola, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alpha Inez Simmons, and a daughter, Jenna Alicia Tedder.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1:00pm until 3:oopm at Highland Heights Church of Christ. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 3:00pm at Highland Heights Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.