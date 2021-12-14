James Sidney Fann, age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021.

A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Homer and Lestie Gannon Fann.

Mr. Fann was also preceded by his first wife, Linda Isom Fann; sister, Virginia Fann, and brother, Ray Fann.

Mr. Fann is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda J. Hood Fann; son, John W. Gladney of Franklin, TN; daughter, Tammy Hamilton and her husband Reginald of Manchester, TN; granddaughter, Maya Gaston of Manchester, TN; brothers, Morris Fann and Bill Fann both of Murfreesboro, TN, and Dorris Fann of Wartrace, TN; and sister, Wilma Haynes of Murfreesboro, TN.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Nashville National Cemetery.

Mr. Fann was a US Army veteran and a retired truck driver.

