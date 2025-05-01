OBITUARY: James Robert Neal, Sr

Mr. James Robert Neal, Sr, age 75, of Murfreesboro, TN died Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Born in Nashville, TN Mr. Neal was a son of the late Charles and Betty Hargis Neal. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cayce Neal; a grandson, Jesse Neal and a brother, Kenneth Neal.
A graduate of College Grove High School in College Grove, TN, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Vietnam. Mr. Neal was awarded the National Defense Service Medal; the Vietnam Service Medal; the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60/Device; Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm Leaf; Army Commendation Medal; and a Bronze Star Medal. He was a Master Mason 3rd degree, Scottish Rite 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner at the Al Mena Temple in Nashville, TN. Mr. Neal was a retired Car Hauler with the Teamsters Union and was President of Local 327 in Nashville.
Survived by his wife of 36 years, Anna McClure Neal of Murfreesboro, TN.
Sons:
Casey Neal of Murfreesboro, TN
James Neal, Jr of Pikeville, TN
Sisters:
Evelyn Neal of College Grove, TN
Patty Beard of College Grove, TN
Brothers:
Charles Neal of Mt. Juliet, TN
Johnny Rose of Clearwater, FL
2 grandchildren: Justin Robert Neal and Catherine Bond
Mr. Neal will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.
Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements. (931) 364-2233. 203 S. Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, TN 37034
This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home.
This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.
