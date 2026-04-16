James Robert “JR” Hayes, age 80, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 13, 2026.

He was born on November 22, 1945, to the late Clellon and Kathleen Hayes.

JR was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. He graduated from Auburntown High School and retired from Textron Aerostructures (AVCO) after 30 years of service.

He became a Christian in February of 1979, was a member of Hillview Baptist Church, and had been a member of the Masonic Lodge for 50+ years. He was currently serving at Jobba Lodge 411 in Gladeville, TN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn (Tom) Byerley; and brother, Terry Hayes.

JR is survived by the love of his life of 46 years, Rachel Burger Hayes; children; Donny (Annessa) Hayes, Sharon Hayes, Chris (Karen) Hayes, Melanie Bowen, Vicki Lewis (Chris) Gibson; grandchildren; Kyle Hayes, Brittney (Justin) McKee, Joseph (Sarah) Traughber, Shelby (Tyler) Veron, Jacob (Tori) Jernigan, Maggie (Kagan) Warren, Luke Bowen, Azalea Gibson, great grandchildren; Michael Traughber, Ethan Traughber, Addison McKee, Hayes McKee, Noah James Bowen, Sadie Warren, Nolan Veron, Spencer Veron, Ellie Jernigan; sister; Sherry Hayes, special friend; Jimmy Todd, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Friday, April 17, 2026, from 4:00pm – 8:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 11:00 am to service time at 1:00pm with Bro. Tom Brantley officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Donny Hayes, Chris Hayes, Jeff Scantland, Jacob Jernigan, Dale Bryson, Luke Bowen, Chad Burger, Kagan Warren, and Chris Gibson.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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