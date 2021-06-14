James Robert Holliman

James Robert Holliman, age 93 of Murfreesboro, died Thursday, June 10, 2021. He was a native of Old Hickory, Tennessee and was a son of the late Henry Harley Holliman and Ruby Taber Holliman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Lee Holliman in 1982 and his second wife Mary West Holliman in 2015.

Survivors include his children, Anita Tittsworth and husband Ben of Murfreesboro, Stuart Holliman of Murfreesboro, Delores Rigsby and husband Ricky of Smyrna, Lance Allison of LaVergne and Joey Allison and wife Julie of Murfreesboro, six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Holliman was a member of the Baptist faith and a United States Navy Veteran. He retired from United Service Equipment Company after 37 years of service and was an avid Tennessee Vols fan.

Graveside services will be 4:00 pm Monday, June 14, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Bro. Sam Vance officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here