James Robert Holliman, age 93 of Murfreesboro, died Thursday, June 10, 2021. He was a native of Old Hickory, Tennessee and was a son of the late Henry Harley Holliman and Ruby Taber Holliman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Lee Holliman in 1982 and his second wife Mary West Holliman in 2015.

Survivors include his children, Anita Tittsworth and husband Ben of Murfreesboro, Stuart Holliman of Murfreesboro, Delores Rigsby and husband Ricky of Smyrna, Lance Allison of LaVergne and Joey Allison and wife Julie of Murfreesboro, six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Holliman was a member of the Baptist faith and a United States Navy Veteran. He retired from United Service Equipment Company after 37 years of service and was an avid Tennessee Vols fan.

Graveside services will be 4:00 pm Monday, June 14, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Bro. Sam Vance officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.