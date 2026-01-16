OBITUARY: James Rickett

Mr. James Daniel Rickett, age 61, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, January 14, 2026. He was born in Panama City, FL to the late Skinner Rickett and Joann Neely. James was a graduate of Oakland High School. He had an eclectic career and was mostly known to work as a plumber.

James is survived by his wife, Sandra Rickett; step children, Coriann DeShazo and Mandrianna Smith; and niece and nephew, Cassie Rickett and Charles Rickett.

Graveside services will be held Monday, January 19, 2026 at 11:00am at Miller Cemetery.