OBITUARY: James Raymond Caplinger

James Raymond Caplinger, age 84, of Murfreesboro, passed away on April 18, 2025 at Alive Hospice.

He was a native of Parkersburg, West Virginia but lived in Middle Tennessee most of his life.

James attended Florida College from 1967 until 1970 and served in the United States Air Force for 4 years as an Airplane Mechanic. He was a member of Cason Lane Church of Christ.

James was preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas Caplinger and Goldie Mae Spencer Caplinger; son, Shawn Mark Caplinger; brothers, William T. Caplinger, Jr.; sisters, Peggy Miller and Helen Merrill.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Faye Boso Caplinger, with whom he celebrated his 60th Wedding Anniversary on March 27, 2025. James is also survived by his daughters, Lisa Elliott and Heather (Frank) Edwards; sisters, Polly Knowlson and Judy Cain; grandchildren, Grant Elliott, Katherine Elliott, Abigail Smith, Emma Grace Edwards; and great-grandchild, Mabel Jo Smith.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 24, 2025 from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM with Alan Yeater officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

