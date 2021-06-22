James Randall “Bubba” Brewer, age 46 formerly of Smyrna died June 18, 2021. He was born in Murfreesboro and was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Brewer. Bubba was a hard worker and enjoyed his family.

He is survived by his children; Katlyn Hinds, Jessica Brewer, Samantha Brewer, Brandon Brewer, Dylan Brewer, Summer Brewer, Alyssa Ivey, 12 Grandchildren; mother, Beverly Warrick Hubler and husband Richard Hubler; sisters, Jinny Stinnett, Misty Gillenwater.

Graveside service will be held at later date at Mapleview Cemetery.