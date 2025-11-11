OBITUARY: James Randall Bowman

James Randall Bowman, known to those who loved him as Randy, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2025, at the age of 73. Randy was born on October 7, 1952, to the late James Edgar and Catherine Bowman.

Randy is survived by his sister, Roxanne, and her husband, Jackie Hutchins; his nephew, Dusty Hutchins; and his great-niece and great-nephew, Ramsey and Sawyer Hutchins. He is also survived by many cousins, extended family members, and friends who loved him dearly. Among those closest to him was his best friend, Lee, whose friendship Randy treasured deeply throughout his life.

Randy had a heart that never hesitated to serve others. He loved the people in his life without hesitation and was always the first to show up whenever someone needed anything. His kindness, loyalty, and steady presence made a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

A graveside service honoring Randy’s life will be held on Monday, November 17th, at 2:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Friends and family are invited to attend and celebrate the life of a man who meant so much to so many.

Randy will be greatly missed. His legacy lives on in the love he gave and the lives he touched.

