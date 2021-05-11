James Ralph Puckett

James Ralph Puckett, age 87 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021. A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Gum and Mattie Puckett. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, John D., Carl K. and Edward Ray Puckett, and sisters, Hazel Puckett, and Evelyn Turl.

Mr. Puckett is survived by his wife of 67 years, Virginia Marlin Puckett; son Eddie Puckett and his wife Becky, of Franklin, TN; daughters, Janice Tomberlain and her husband Danny, and Judy Stewart all of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Quinton, and Brandon (Shelley) Stewart, Katie Puckett, Carie (Troy) Turman, Jennifer Sanders, Jessica (Mark) Stallman, and Daniel (Lindsie) Tomberlain; twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brother Jeff Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Quinton and Brandon Stewart, Daniel Tomberlain, Mason and Mario Sanders, Nick Yaney, Troy Turman, and Nick Urell serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Puckett was a member of Kingwood Church of Christ and served in the National Guard. He was a member of the Mid-TN and Honk Rattle and Roll Car Clubs. Mr. Puckett loved car shows and usually brought home the prize. He was a man that loved his family and always had big family gatherings on Sundays. Mr. Puckett never met a stranger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at parkinson.org in memory of Mr. Puckett.

An online guestbook for the Puckett family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.


