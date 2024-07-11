OBITUARY: James Patrick Hnidowicz

James Patrick Hnidowicz passed away suddenly on July 6, 2024 at the young age of 38.

Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, he lived most of his life in Bayonne, until moving to Murfreesboro, Tennessee four years ago.

He loved spending time with his family playing card games, was an avid Giants and Yankees fan, and loved watching the games with his dad. He also enjoyed attending live wrestling events.

He was the cherished son of James and Bonnie Hnidowicz (nee Morgan), grandson of Carol Harrington and nephew of Marlene Niland. He was also survived by many loving cousins and friends.

There will be a private celebration of life held in his remembrance. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

