Jim “Jimmy” Crawford O’Neal, a man of profound vision, unwavering loyalty, and a heart dedicated to his community, passed away on March 17, 2026, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN. He was 73 years old.

Born on February 4, 1953, in Pulaski, TN, to the late James and Jane O’Neal, Jimmy’s life was defined by a rare combination of grit and compassion. Following high school, he spent 30 years at Carrier Air Conditioning and worked part-time at the Sheriff’s Department. When Carrier closed, Jimmy decided to attend the police academy, beginning a distinguished career mid-life as an officer with the Sheriff’s Department. While his badge represented authority, his legacy was defined by his humanity. Jimmy was known for reaching out to those he arrested, helping them find employment and providing the guidance needed to get their lives back on the right track. He was a true activist for his neighbors, a proud supporter of the Second Amendment, and a passionate voice in local politics and the MAGA movement.

To those who knew him best, Jimmy was a “visionary.” He possessed an “architectual” mind able to look at raw materials and mentally assemble complex structures before ever picking up a tool. This talent was most evident in his shop, where he spent countless hours listening to music and indulging his passion as a lifelong Chevrolet enthusiast. From owning one of the very first generations of the El Camino to meticulously working on his beloved Corvettes, Jimmy was never happier than when he was under a hood or behind the wheel.

His interests were as diverse as his talents. In his spare time, he trained German Shepherds alongside his close friend Brian Fann. The duo was known for their road trips, often flying to Miami just to enjoy the long drive back in a new acquisition for Fann’s Auto Salvage. At home, Jimmy was a “connoisseur of one-pot wonders,” constantly experimenting with new soup recipes that became family favorites.

Above all, Jimmy was a man of his word. He was the person you called in a crisis. His famous assurance – “Don’t worry about it” – wasn’t just a phrase; it was a promise. He had a unique ability to look at any problem, no matter how daunting, and convince those involved that it wasn’t a big deal because he was there to help fix it.

Jimmy is survived by his devoted wife of 20 years, Carrie O’Neal. Together, they shared a beautiful life and were looking forward to celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary this coming April 25th. He also leaves behind his step-sons, Jamison Eldridge (Lindsey) and Shane Pickens (Penny); and his three adored granddaughters, who knew him affectionately as “Poppa”: Aubrianna Eldridge, Taylor Paisley Eldridge, and Annabelle Pickens.

He will be deeply missed by his lifelong friends Mickey McNeese, John Bowen, and Bill Dobbins; his special feline companion, Libby; and a host of extended family and friends. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to his cousin, Barbara Ann Mullins, for her unwavering presence and care throughout his hospital stay.

Jimmy Crawford O’Neal was a big part of everyone’s life – a fixer, a builder, a protector, and a friend. He leaves behind a community made better by his service and a family made stronger by his love.

There will be a visitation held at Manchester Funeral Home on Monday, March 23, 2024 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A second visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM with funeral services beginning at 3:00 PM at Manchester Funeral Home officiated by Bro. Danny Anderson. Burial will follow services at Rose Hill Memorial Garden in Tullahoma, TN. Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

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This obituary was published by Manchester Funeral Home.

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