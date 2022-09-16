OBITUARY: James Nesbitt Harrison

James Nesbitt Harrison passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Harmony Victory Station, he was 90 years old.

He was born in Rutherford County where he was raised until his service with the Army at Ft Bragg and then a career with Bell South in Memphis TN, where he stayed until he was finally able to get back to Rutherford County where he finished his career with Bell South.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Henry Harrison, Jr and Alyne Nesbitt Harrison; and brother, Thomas Henry Harrison, III.

He is survived by daughter, Melissa Leonard and Susan (Bill) Gard; grand-children, Justin Leonard, Tyler (Autumn) Leonard, Adam Leonard, Sarah (Wayne) DuBose, Brooke (David) Nickens, Bryce (Ashley) Gard; eight great-grandchildren; niece, Rebecca Hubbell; nephews, Steve (Gina) Harrison and David (Emily) Harrison; and several great-nephews.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM-7:00 PM, Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 12:00 PM Friday, September 16, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Doug Dezotell officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

