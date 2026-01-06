OBITUARY: James Michael Tenaglia

James (Jim) Michael Tenaglia, 85, of Manchester TN, died peacefully on December 30, 2025 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital. Born to Aldo and Marie (Muriana) Tenaglia in Brooklyn, NY as a first generation American, he spent his early years attending St. Francis Preparatory School, until his family moved to Nanuet, NY. He then graduated from Don Bosco Preparatory School before attending the State University Agricultural and Technical Institute at Delhi and later, Harpur College.

In 1961, Jim was inspired by a presidential inaugural address which called Americans to civic duty. Only one day after an executive order established the United States Peace Corps, he applied to the program. Following a lengthy process of testing and training, he was successful in securing acceptance, which also carried the distinction of being among the first group of volunteers to deploy to Colombia, South America. For two years, fully immersed in his newly learned Spanish language, he lived and collaborated with the citizens of rural Colombia in a humanitarian effort to foster a better quality of life in this country. For many years thereafter, he would relay stories of his experiences and was honored to be a pioneer in this endeavor.

Upon completion of his commitment to the US Peace Corps, Jim returned to school and met fellow Harpur College student Carol Fletcher of Sodus, NY. They were married April 11, 1965 in Binghamton, NY. He then entered the education field, serving as an elementary school teacher, and began raising his family in upstate New York, eventually settling in McDonough, NY. He enjoyed growing a multitude of vegetables in his garden every year, raising animals, hunting, fishing, and creating wonderful family memories for his wife and children. To this day, his children reminisce about the idyllic childhood he helped provide for them. An avid firearms enthusiast, he learned the art of gunsmithing and ran a small business from home. Upon retirement from the Chenango Forks school system, he attended Syracuse University College of Law, graduating in 1988, proud to have earned a Juris Doctor degree at this later stage in his life. He enjoyed a lucrative career practicing law in Florida until his second retirement brought him to Tennessee, closer to his adult children, where he was fortunate to continue his hobbies, and engage in the lives of his grandchildren.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents. In addition to his wife Carol, those left to cherish his memory include his children, Elizabeth Tenaglia Azel (Mark) of Oak Ridge, TN, Aimee Tenaglia (Dennis) of Lebanon, TN, and Jeffrey Tenaglia (Lori) of Manchester TN. He is also survived by his brother Ronald Tenaglia (Michelle), eight grandchildren, one great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are through Smith Family Funeral & Cremation Services in Murfreesboro, TN. A private memorial will occur at a later date and time.

The family extends gratitude to all the health care professionals and staff who assisted in the compassionate care of Jim as he neared the end of his life, to include Life Care Center of Tullahoma, Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital, and Compassus.

