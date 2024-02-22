OBITUARY: James Michael Martin

James Michael Martin, age 58 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, February 19, 2024.

He was a native of McMinnville, TN and was preceded in death by his father, Louis Kelly Martin.

Mr. Martin was a member and elder at Central Christian Church and was working for Store Opening Solutions. He was a graduate of Liberty University and was a pastor of an online Christian Ministry.

He had a talent and passion for music, which he put to regular use playing his guitar and singing in praise at his home church as well as many others in his travels with his online ministry.

Mr. Martin is survived by his wife of 36 years, Gabriele Martin; son, Joshua Martin and wife Reva; daughter, Nicole Martin; mother, Edith Martin; brother, David Martin and wife Rose; grand dog, Chance.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 24th, 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Central Christian Church followed by a celebration of life service at 2:00 PM. The family would like to honor Mr. Martin’s view of church gatherings as a family event by encouraging all who attend to dress casually. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation www.woodfinchapel.com

