OBITUARY: James Michael Fuller

James Michael Fuller, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on May 12, 2025. Born in Orlando, FL, he was the son of the late James Richard Fuller and Barnie Mae Mahoney.

James was an ambitious man with a servant’s heart. He was part of the search and rescue team of Dekalb County, GA for many years and was fourth degree for the Knights of Columbus. James was also a devout Catholic and family-oriented; God and family above all.

James is survived by his beloved wife, Virginia Fuller; his son, Michael (Angela) Fuller; two grandchildren, Jacob and Madison Fuller; his brother, Patrick (Gunn) Fuller; nieces, Amy (Joe) Carroll and Kim (Tim) Keating; great-nieces, Lesley Carroll and Chloe Ferrell; and great-nephew Beau Carroll.

