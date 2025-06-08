OBITUARY: James Michael Dooley

James “Jim” Michael Dooley Sr., age 79, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, May 30, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on April 25, 1946, in Massachusetts, Jim was the beloved son of the late Edward Sidney Dooley Sr. and Eleanor Detterich Dooley of Columbia, Tennessee. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Nancy Lorena Dooley of Murfreesboro, TN; his children, James Dooley Jr. (Angelique) of Murfreesboro and Christy Lynn (Russ) Carter of North Carolina; his siblings, Evan Philip Dooley (Jane) of Mt. Pleasant, Mary Elanor Morrow of Columbia, Patricia Dooley (Ray) Strickland of Santa Fe, and Susan Yokley of Lexington, NC.

He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren: Jamie (Joey) Odom, Austin (Lizzy) Dooley, Nicole Gray, and Jeremy (Lakin) Gray; and great-grandchildren: Clara and Owen Odom, Allen Gray, and a precious baby boy Dooley, expected in October. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Edward Sidney Dooley III.

A natural-born salesman, Jim’s charisma and genuine warmth made him not just successful in business, but unforgettable to all who met him. His ability to connect with people, understand their needs, and offer solutions with enthusiasm set him apart. He thrived in sales, building lasting relationships through his honesty, integrity, and engaging personality. Whether in a professional setting or his community, his charm, humor, and kindness made every interaction meaningful.

Beyond his career, Jim was a man of service and devotion-a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and Greeter at Southeast Baptist Church, where he became lovingly known as the “Candy Man”. His heart for community and connection was evident in everything he did-he founded the Rutherford County chapter of BNI, created Rutherford County Senior Connections, and was an active member of Gideon International and the Concord Baptist Association, serving as the Activity Coordinator. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Southeast Baptist Church. Jim’s favorite Bible verse was Psalm 19:14: “May these words of my mouth and this meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, Lord, my Rock and my Redeemer.” In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Southeast Baptist Church in Jim’s honor.