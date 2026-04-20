James Martin “Jim” Leek, age 80, of Christiana, Tennessee, passed away on April 17, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, humor, wisdom, and devotion to family, faith, and the many pursuits that shaped his life.

Born on June 1, 1945, in Gallatin, Tennessee, to Walter Thomas Leek and Dona Belle Watson Leek, Jim was raised with strong family values that remained a guiding force throughout the years.

A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Jim earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering, an accomplishment reflecting both determination and intellect. That same discipline carried into his professional life as the founder of JLA, a food safety testing laboratory in Albany, Georgia. What began as a single location grew under his leadership into an international organization with locations throughout the United States as well as China, Brazil, and Argentina.

Beyond his professional achievements, faith played a central role in the man that he was. As a member of Crescent Church of Christ, Jim lived with gratitude and conviction, quietly influencing those around him. Family and friends knew him as witty, thoughtful, and wise, with a natural ability to put others at ease. Gatherings were often brighter because of his presence, marked by humor and meaningful conversation.

Jim enjoyed bird hunting, especially quail and pheasant. Some of his best times were had hunting on the plantations in South Georgia. A passion for horses also defined much of his life. An avid equestrian, Jim and Maggie owned Tennessee Walking Horses and Rocky Mountain Horses and won numerous world and world grand championships. Time in the saddle brought both fulfillment and joy and away from the show ring, Jim thoroughly enjoyed trail riding.

Preceding him in death were his parents and his sister, Joan Hodges.

Survivors include his wife, Maggie Moore; daughters, Anlaura Clark and her husband Samuel, and Sonya Eubanks and her husband Ethan; grandchildren, Callan Summers and her husband Randy, Kaia Clark, Cole Clark, Kinley Eubanks, and Kenna Jo Eubanks; brother, Tommy Leek and his wife Brenda; and sister, Martha Dean.

Family and friends will gather for a time of visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in the chapel of Doak Howell Funeral Home Shelbyville, Tennessee. A Life Celebration funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Crescent Church of Christ in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family request with gratitude that memorials be made in Jim’s memory to Second Harvest Food Bank, 331 Great Circle Road, Nashville, TN 37228. You may donate online at https://secure3.convio.net/shfbmt/site/Donation2?df_id=7405&7405.donation=form1&mfc_pref=T.

Jim Leek will be remembered with love and respect for a life well lived and a lasting impact made through his work, passions, and character.

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This obituary was published by Doak-Howell Funeral Home.

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