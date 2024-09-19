OBITUARY: James Marshal Kosirog Sr.

James Marshal Kosirog, age 65 of Bradyville, TN passed away at Woodbury Health and Rehab on September 12, 2024.

Survived by wife Kimberly Kosirog, sons Christopher and Casey Kosirog, Justin and Victoria Kosirog, Daughter Christine Grisby Kosirog.

James loved family, music of most kinds, fishing, playing music.

Never missed a chance to say I love you to the ones who he held dear.

He, his presence, his heart and his music will forever be missed.