James

Mr. James Carlton “Mac” McCarty, age 92, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

He was born in Bedford Co., TN to the late James F. and Albulah Elliott McCarty. Mac managed the Murfreesboro Moose Lodge #645 for over 30 years where he knew most everyone in town. He then worked for and retired from Tennessee Rehabilitation in Smyrna, TN. Mac was a faithful member of Hillview Baptist Church.

Mac is survived by his sister, Eunice Sudberry of Unionville, TN; grandchildren, Ralph Carlton II and his wife Jamie, Angela Brown, and Charles Pope; and great-grandchildren, Lane and Lucas Carlton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Frances Neeley McCarty; sister, Jessie Hart; daughter, Judy Faye Pope; and sons, Roger McCarty and Ralph Carlton.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Bro. Tom Brantley will officiate. Burial will take place in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Hillview Baptist Church, 3113 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 in memory of Mac.

www.woodfinchapel.com


