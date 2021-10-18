James Lyndel Click, age 62 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at his residence. A native of Midland, TX, he was preceded in death by his father, James Ray Click.

Mr. Click is survived by his wife, Darlene Bunn Click; son, James Ryan Click and his wife Amanda of Hermitage, TN; daughter, Lisa Lachelle Click Boyle and her husband Kevin of Nolensville, TN; mother, Linda Selby of Dallas, TX; stepfather, Ray Selby of Dallas, TX; brother, Randell Click of Ennis, TX; and two sisters, Dawn Richardson of Arlington, TX and Dana Keneipp of Kennedale, TX; and stepmother, Janet Click of Midland, TX.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. A memorial will follow the visitation at 4:00 PM with Minister Dean Barham officiating.

A second memorial service will be held in Childress, Texas on Saturday, October 30th at 2:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kirkland Cemetery.

Mr. Click was retired from Nissan North America as Aviation Chief of Maintenance.

An online guestbook for the Click family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151