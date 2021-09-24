James Loyd Scott

James Loyd Scott age 89 of Murfreesboro died Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

He was a native of Dekalb County and was the son of the late, Sam Neal Scott, and Eliza Bell Scott. He was a member of the Baptist Church and a Korean Conflict Veteran and received a Purple Heart. Mr. Scott was retired from Jennings Tire and was a member of Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge and a Shriner. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a friend to everyone who met him.

Mr. Scott is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Lorene Smotherman Scott; children, Wanda Schaefer and husband Fred, Michael Scott and wife Paige, Sandra Elam and husband Edward; grandchildren; Shelby Scott, Todd Harris, Jessica Townsend and husband Clint, Heather Brunk and husband Forrest, Mary Elam and Tyler Charlton, Abby Elam; great-grandchild; Ashlyn Townsend, Evelyn Brunk, Shepard Brunk, Logan Charlton; sister; Betty Roberts

Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday with a Masonic Service at 5:00 PM, Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel; pallbearers will be, Eddie Jernigan, Tyler Charlton, Ed Elam, Todd Harris, Forrest Brunk, Mike Scott, burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens www.woodfinchapel.com


