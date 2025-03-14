OBITUARY: James Lewis Horton

James Lewis Horton, age 93 of LaVergne, TN, passed away Wednesday, March 12, 2025. A native of Lewisburg, TN in Marshall County, he was the son of the late James Harvey and Clara Bell Holder Horton.

Mr. Horton was also preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters, daughter-in-law, Diana Lynn Horton, and a son-in-law, Clint Lee Judkins, Sr.

Mr. Horton is survived by his wife, Lois Marie Mantey Horton; sons, James Edward Horton of Smyrna, TN, and Charles Randolf Oxendine, Jr. of Murfreesboro, TN; daughters, Linda Sue Galvan and her husband Rick of Smyrna, TN, and Cynthia Marie Judkins of Murfreesboro, TN; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

Mr. Horton was of the Baptist faith, a US Army veteran, and retired from Crown Ford in Nashville, TN

