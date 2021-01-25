James Lewis Cross

Sunrise: February 25, 1945

Sunset: January 21, 2021

James Lewis Cross, age 75, was born in Nashville, TN and resided in Rutherford County. A faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Antioch, TN.

Born to the union of Pastor James E. and Annie M. Cross, he was the oldest of four (4) children. He accepted Christ at an early age.

He earned his High School Diploma from, Pearl High School, Nashville, TN. After serving in the United States Air Force and retired as a reservist while working with UPS for 18 years.

In his previous marriage he had two (2) children, Sherry and James L. Cross, Jr. Preceding him in death, his parents, Pastor James E. and Annie M. Cross and his son, James L. Cross, Jr., brother, Phillip D. Cross and great granddaughter, Trinitee T. Churchill.

He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, Joyce A. Cross of 27 years, daughter, Sherry (Robert) Green of Nashville, TN, Wyvonnie (Shawn, Sr.) Gilbert of Baltimore, MD; sons, Larry (Alysia) Matthews, Jr., Lamont Matthews of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Jacquline (John) Walden, Rayetta Mitchell of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Allante, Ariana Green of Nashville, TN, Christina, Cierra, Christopher, Kolby, Jade, Athena, Christine, Justine and Constance.; 10 great-grandchildren. And a special thanks to his devoted grandson, Shawn Jr.

Aunts: Sarah Marsh of Pulaski, TN, Cornelia Smith of Tampa, FL, Bernice Hayes of Hermitage, TN and Zollie Brown of North Carolina. Uncles: Robert (Edith) Young of Shelbyville, TN and Thomas (Camala) Young of Dayton, OH. Host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

A special thanks to Tinesha Joyner, Michele Owens and to Alive Hospice and Nursing staff.

Visitation with the family will be held from 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Elder Darryl Taliaferro officiating.

Burial will be at 9:00 AM, February 9, 2021 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with family and friends serving as active pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com