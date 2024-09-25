OBITUARY: James Leslie ‘Les’ Heaberlin

James Leslie “Les” Heaberlin passed from this life on September 23, 2024, at the age of 89.

He was born to Ralph and Bess Heaberlin on January 5, 1935, in Leon, Carter County, Kentucky.

Les grew up on Deer Creek in the gentle hills of northeastern Kentucky. Many of his stories recounted experiences he had there, especially with his cousin Hobert, whom he loved like a brother and lost in World War II.

After graduating from Pritchard High School, Les attended the University of Kentucky where he earned a degree in civil engineering, was a member of the Tau Beta Pi Honor Society, and remained a lifelong fan of the Wildcats. He was fond of telling people he earned an engineering degree and would inquire whether they wished to know what kind. To this, he would reply in an agitated voice, “civil, sometimes,” and wait for the courteous chuckle from his captive audience.

Les served in the U.S. Army. Stationed at Fort Hood, he served in military intelligence and achieved the rank of 1st Lieutenant. In the fall of 1956, he met Patsy Stanley in Phillips, Texas, and they were married on August 17, 1957.

Les worked for various companies in Georgia, Alabama, and Texas throughout his career, starting with Phillips 66 and finishing with Ref-Chem Corporation in the Houston area. After retiring, he and Patsy moved to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where they served and stayed active with the Leanna and Kingwood churches of Christ. Along with Patsy, Les volunteered with Disaster Relief for many years. He believed in the importance of good citizenship and worked at the polls for many elections. He was a master gardener who loved to share his bounty with friends and neighbors. He was passionate about genealogy and loved to drive and deliver new cars for the local Honda dealership.

More than anything else, Les was present. Present at ball games, choral programs, swim meets, school plays, band concerts, debate tournaments, soccer matches, graduations, weddings, and other celebrations. He would drive hundreds of miles to attend a 2-hour event just to be present for the special someone. His presence will be missed in his love of singing and listening to music, telling stories and playing games. His presence will be missed by every grand, great-grand, and neighbor who knows the answer to his question, “Who loves you?”– Papa.

Les’s love for others was returned more than he could ask or imagine over the last few months of life. He was so energized by the visits, cards, flowers, and calls of everyone he held dear, and his family is beyond grateful for the outpouring of God’s love in big and small ways from his friends, extended family, church community, and precious caregivers. He was, as he would always say, “Totally Blessed.”

Les is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Heaberlin and Bess Mobley Heaberlin, and by his sister Evelyn LeMaster.

He is survived by Patsy, his wife of 67 years, as well as by his three children, Amy Abell of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Jimmy Heaberlin (Cynthia) of Carrollton, Texas, and Leslie Rice (Bob) of Huntsville, Alabama, and his sisters, Donna Phillips of Mansfield, Ohio, and Bette Heaberlin of Atlanta, Georgia, and many dear nieces. Les also leaves behind ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren: Lauren Toliver (Andrew) and daughter Eden; Lindsey Kraft (David) and sons Harrison and Daniel; James Heaberlin (Lauren) and children Avery, John, and Charlie; Jacey McDaniels (Sam) and son Max; Laura Abell; Jeffrey Abell (Sarah); Joseph Abell; Heidi Abell; Sam Rice; and Rob Rice.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Thursday, September 26, 2024 from 11 am – 1 pm with the service to follow. Interment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Kevin Dye officiating. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

“Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.”

– I Thessalonians 4:13-14

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Inc.

P. O. Box 111180

Nashville, TN 37222-1180

