OBITUARY: James Leroy Carroll

James Leroy Carroll, age 82 of Murfreesboro died Monday February 10, 2025. He was a native of Rock Island, Illinois and was preceded in death by his wife, Linnie Jane Carroll, and his parents, Robert L. Carroll and Ruth Freeze Carroll.
Mr. Carroll was a Christian and a retired from Tennessee Air National Guard and a veteran of the United State Air Force.
He is survived by his daughter, Vickie McLean and husband Jimmy; grandchildren, Zach McLean, Justin McLean, Meghan Porath and husband Luke; great grandchildren, Brylee, Brooks, Cosette; brothers, Jerry Carroll, John Carroll; sisters, Judy Robinson, Jackie Parr, Julie Hancq, and Jeanese Martin.
Visitation will be Friday February 14th 10:00AM until 12noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service Friday February 14th 12Noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com
