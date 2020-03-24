James Lemuel Underhill, age 83 of Murfreesboro died Monday March 23, 2020. He was a native of Cannon County and was the son of the late, Willie James Underhill and Ethel Bernice McDougal Underhill, and brother, JW Underhill.

Mr. Underhill was a retired Minister with the Church of Christ and last served at Deason Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Dark Underhill; sons, David Underhill of McMinnville, James Underhill of Bell Buckle; daughters, Dawn Cole and husband Thomas of Murfreesboro, Dala Jernigan of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Denton Cole of Murfreesboro, Rachel Cole of Murfreesboro, Danielle Cunningham and husband Dustin of Murfreesboro, Lyndsay McIntyre and Husband Gifford of Murfreesboro, Lesley Jernigan of Murfreesboro, Luke Jernigan of Bradyville; great- grandchildren, Liam McIntyre, Jack Cunningham, brother; Wayne Underhill and wife Polly of Murfreesboro, sister-in-law, Donna Underhill of McMinnville.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Thursday at Bethany Cemetery in Warren Co. www.woodfinchapel.com