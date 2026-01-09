OBITUARY: James Lee Schwager Sr.

James Lee Schwager, Sr, age 78, passed away January 7, 2026 at his residence. He was also known as “Swag”. James was born and raised in Nashville and has lived in Murfreesboro for the past 28 years.

James was preceded in death by his mother, Clara Ruth Hunter; and daughter, Sharon Jean Bates; brother, Alfred George.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Schwager; son, James Lee (Brianna) Schwager, Jr; brothers, Timothy George, Ross George, Jackie Vickers; sister, Melissa George; grandchildren, James “Tripp” Lee Schwager III, Waylon James Schwager, Olivia Grace Teeple, Kohen Pauliot, Kayla Brooke Hockett, Stephen Bates, Stephanie Laxson, and Aaron Cory Bates; great-grandchildren, Liam “Parker”, Kindell Jean, Riley Kathryn, Mila Rayne, Jayli Isabella, Harper Kate, Karter Chevelle, Layla Rayne and Sharon Grace. Also survived by best friends, Paul Keesee, John Honeycutt and Herb Batson.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of Chapel service at 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 11, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

