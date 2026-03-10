James “Larry” Register, age 67, of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at his residence. His body is to be cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Larry was born on February 8, 1959, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to the late, Allen Wade Register and the late Lillian Lucille Miles Register. He is survived by his daughters, Tasha (Jason) Wilson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Miranda (Eric) Bartilson of Woodbury, Tennessee; son, Michael (Heather) Register of Yulee, Florida; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Lynn Register and Denise Register; brothers, Allen (Twyla) Register and Robert Register; also by Ed and Rhonda Smith, whom he befriended upon moving to Paris.

Besides his parents, Larry is also preceded in death by his brother, Don Register.

Early in Mr. Register’s career, he worked with concrete for John Anderson’s Pools where he built and designed numerous award-winning swimming pools, even one in the shape of a guitar. Larry also enjoyed playing the guitar.

Funeral Services Provided By McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. – Paris 507 West Washington Street PO Box 158, Paris, TN 38242.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. – Paris.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email