OBITUARY: James Labor Vaughn, Jr

James Labor “Jim” Vaughn, Jr., age 72, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday August 8, 2025. He was a native of Smyrna, TN and was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline Bomar Vaughn; parents, James Labor Vaughn, Sr., and Carolyn Webster Vaughn.

Jim was a devoted husband, father, and granddaddy. He was selfless and incredibly caring, never met a stranger and was willing to help anyone. Jim attended the Church of Christ in his youth, was a graduate of Smyrna High School, and was a retired Master Electrician. Jim enjoyed traveling with his wife Caroline and traveled the country at every opportunity they had available.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Indian School www.stjo.org

He is survived by his children, Jackie Gibson, Amanda Carroll, Allen Vaughn and wife Melisa; grandchildren; Joey Watts and long time girlfriend Chantel Thompson, Courtney Collins and husband Aaron, Landon Rigsby and wife Jerrika, Matthew Rigsby, Dayle Faulkner, Stephanie Rigsby, Pilar McCutchan, Ryan Vaughn and fiancé Kasey Craighead, Alexander Vaughn, Mary Elizabeth Vaughn; great-grandchildren, Brooklynne Collins, AJ Collins, Elizabeth Collins, Abbigail Collins, Chapel Rigsby; sister Renee Doom and husband Charles.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Hazel Cemetery in Bell Buckle. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements.