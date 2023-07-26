OBITUARY: James Kenneth ‘Jim’ Dixon

James Kenneth “Jim” Dixon, age 73 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Friday, July 21, 2023, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro surrounded by his family.

He was a native of Smyrna, Tennessee and a son of the late Louis Dixon and Margaret Brooks Dixon.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Dixon.

Survivors include a daughter, Kristen Holmes; granddaughter, Hannah Holmes; Kristen’s mother, Donna Dixon and son, Samir, all of Murfreesboro; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Jim was a 1968 graduate of Smyrna High School where he played basketball and later went on to graduate from MTSU. Following a career in medical device sales, he began his banking career with Bank of the South where he enjoyed helping families obtain mortgage loans.

Visitation with the Dixon family will be from 5:00 until 7:00 pm Friday, July 28, 2023, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Dixon family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

