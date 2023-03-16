OBITUARY: James Keith Lane

James Keith Lane, age 66, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Northside Health Care.

He was a lifelong resident of the Walter Hill Community in Rutherford County and a truck driver.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Lane and Esther Haynes Lane.

He is survived by his family, Benjamin Lane, Joshua Lane, Melissa Anderson and Mike Bailey.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

