OBITUARY: James Jones, Jr.

Dr. Jones passed away at his home on May 13, 2025. He was the son of Boyd and Bernice Jones, and was also preceded in death by his sister, Katherine Barfield Jones. He leaves his wife of 57 years, Cynthia Ann (Pratt) and a son, Boyd Robert Jones, granddaughter, Jacqueline Jade Jones, and brother Edward Bruce Jones.

He graduated from Clinton Central High school in New York in 1966 and received a Master of Arts in history from Ole Miss. He was the first doctoral student at Middle Tennessee State University to receive a doctorate in Historic Preservation.

Dr. Jones was a public historian, prolific writer of articles on Tennessee history and published seven books on aspects of Tennessee History. He worked for 35 years at the Tennessee Historical Commission, writing and researching, receiving many accolades for his work. His desire was for the people of Tennessee to realize that the strength of Tennessee comes from its everyday people, and not from “white men and their battles.”

In his earlier years Jim was an avid bicyclist and enjoyed hiking and the outdoors. He was a talented photographer, developing his own pictures. He enjoyed music, particularly rock and roll and jazz.

Jim was a serious man, with a dry sense of humor, a no-nonsense take on life, and a self-effacing nature. He was loved by many and admired for not only his writing skills and sharp eye for historic detail but also for his genuine, gentle nature. He was a brilliant historian, a kind and tolerant man, and was deeply devoted to his family.

Dr. Jones requested no ceremony and no flowers, but a donation could be made to the American Historic Association to further critical historic thinking. Checks to: AHA, PO Box 347214, Pittsburgh PA 15251-4214 or access the portal: https://secure.historians.org/members/services/cgi-bin/memberdll.dll/info?wrp=donations.htm