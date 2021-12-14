James “Jimmy” H. McGrew, age 60 of Murfreesboro died Saturday, December 11, 2021.

He was a native of San Antonio, TX, and had lived in Lake Charles, LA before moving to Murfreesboro.

He was the son of the late, Earl McGrew, Sr., and Addie Martin McGrew.

Jimmy was a member of Belle Aire Baptist Church and had enjoyed working for Isle of Capris Casino in Lake Charles.

He is survived by his brother, Earl McGrew and his wife Debbie; sister, Debbie Lee and her husband Mike; nieces and nephews, Addie Toy and her husband Bobby, Jody Gibson and her husband John, Daniel McGrew and his wife Kolleen, Allison Novak and her husband Zack, Dalton Hudson and his wife Shelly, and Joshua Lee, and a large number of great-nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jimmy’s name to Murci-Homes, 2984 Baby Ruth Ln #2301, Antioch, TN 37013

Visitation will be Wednesday 2:00 PM until funeral service at 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pastor Grant Gaines will officiate. Graveside service will be at Unity Baptist Church in Pattison MS at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com