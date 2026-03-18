OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Willie Creech

James “Jim” Willie Creech, age 84, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully at home on March 16, 2026. Jim was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on February 25, 1942, to John Willie Creech and Mildred Lee Creech, both of whom preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, John Alfred Creech, and his great-grandchild, Nora Faith Haley.

Jim met the love of his life, Mary McCoy Creech at Pleasant Hill Church of Christ in Randolph, Kentucky, where he was serving as their pulpit minister. They married after dating only 3 months, and were happily married for 61+ years. The cornerstone of their relationship was their faith in God, and their unwavering love and support for each other. During their ministry and marriage, he and his wife, Mary, loved and taught thousands, bringing many souls to Christ and new life.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Creech; his children, Todd (Maria) Creech, Russell (Jeannie) Creech; his beloved grandchildren, Julia (Eric) Crocker, John Creech, Abby (Isaac) Haley, Bailey (Colton) Primm; and his great-grandchild, McClaine Haley, who he cherished dearly. He is also survived by his sister, Jacque Parkinson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Jim graduated from Isaac Litton High School, Class of 1960, and attended David Lipscomb College. He served as a minister of the gospel to several congregations in Tennessee, Kentucky, and South Carolina during his church ministry. He served as an elder at the Walter Hill Church of Christ for 17 years. Jim also supported the growth of the church as a servant with the Herald of Truth, sharing with many churches and individuals the vision of reaching unbelievers through radio and television. In later life, he turned his interest to Christian education, where he worked in the Development department at his Alma Mater, Lipscomb University (formerly David Lipscomb College). He also served as chaplain for Stones River Manor for several years, prior to his retirement in 2022.

Jim had a sweet, calm, and loving spirit, whose desire to be helpful to others, and his developing faith learned through his family and church, provided seeds that led to a wonderful life. He was deeply loved by his family, who will miss him dearly. His passion for family, his faithful teaching, and his strong encouragement, has touched each of them so much. The life of Jim Creech has certainly been a great blessing to many, whose lives have been impacted by his spiritual leadership, preaching, teaching, and service to others.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Herald of Truth Ministries Stones River Manor Middle Tennessee Christian School

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 1:00 PM-4:00 PM, with a Celebration of Life service immediately following, at North Boulevard Church of Christ, located at 1112 North Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Pallbearers: John Creech, Isaac Haley, Eric Crocker, Colton Primm, Cory Parkinson, David Culbreath, Jr., and Daniel Culbreath

Honorary Pallbearers: Faires Austin, Dan Erranton, Kirk Mason, Ralph Richardson, David Culbreath, Sr., Jeff Parkinson, Jeff Adcock, Chase Turner, Lynn Watson, Lindsay Garmon, Al Dilley, Perry Burch, Jeremy Butt

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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