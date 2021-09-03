James

James “Jim” Thomas Walker, Sr., age 90, passed away September 1, 2021 at Alive Hospice.

He served in the United States Air Force and was a member of East Main Church of Christ. Jim went to work with First American Bank and retired from there after 30 plus years. He traveled as a Correspondent Banker. He met many people and made many friends as he called on banks.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Walker, Jr. and Evie Vaughn Walker; the love of his life, Ann Litteral Walker for 42 years and missed her every day after her passing in 2003. He is survived by his children, Tommy Walker, Debbie Walker (Jackie) and Steve Ashmore (Rachel); brother, Alton Walker (Donna); grandchildren, Josh Palinchak (Katie), Justin Palinchak (Becca), Jimmy Walker (Chelsie), Sarah Walker, Travis Ashmore (Ashley); and great-grandchildren, Corey, Bailey and Rylyn, Jamen, Navie and Kynsleigh, Emma Grace, Chloe, and Jackson.

Visitation with the family will be 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday, September 3, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Wayne Lankford officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Josh and Justin Palinchak, Travis Ashmore, Jimmy Walker, Corey Palinchak, Ben Snow serving as pallbearers; and Jim Rickman and Lisa Spann Moore serving as honorary pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.


