OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Lee Glover

Mr. James “Jim” Lee Glover, Sr., age 74, of LaVergne, TN passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Charles Oscar Glover, Sr. and Aline Marie Choate Glover.

Jim was a 1968 graduate of Madison High School. He then went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army for three years. Jim earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at the University of Washington and went into law enforcement in Blaine, WA. After a significant injury, he left law enforcement and moved back to middle Tennessee.

The last several years of his career were at AEDC working with wind tunnel testing for cars and other military vehicles. Jim was an avid football fan following the Washington Huskies, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans.

Jim is survived by his wife of 33 years, Linda Glover; sons, Scott Glover and Jamie Glover; grandchildren, Autumn, Joshua, Ryan, and Kelly; special niece, Lisa Vandenburg; and a host of additional nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Faulk, and siblings, Martha “Mot” Keith, Michael Glover, Charles “Junior” Glover, Jr., and Ricky Joe Glover.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, October 5, 2024 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Private burial will take place at Middle Tennessee State Veterans’ Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

