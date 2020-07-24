James Douglas “Jim” Lovett, age 71, passed away July 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Dayton, Ohio and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 33 years. Jim was a member of Knights of Columbus and retired from T.W.A.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Sherman Lovett and Margaret Ruth Michael Lovett; wife, Anna K. Lovett; sons, Christopher Michael Lovett, James Kenneth Lovett; and brother, Richard Lovett. He is survived by his daughter, Candace (Paul) Williams, Katherine (Brian McCroskey) Miguel; and grandchildren, Anna (Steven) Fontenot, Zachary Williams, Paul Williams, Alex McCroskey, Aiden McCroskey; and great-grandchildren, Christopher, Adrianna, Bryson and Levi.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Service will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.