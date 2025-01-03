OBITUARY: James “Jim” Crofts

James “Jim” Crofts, age 76 of Smyrna/Nashville, TN, and formally of Englewood, TN, entered the gates of Heaven peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, after a hard fought six-year battle with Alzheimer’s Dementia.

Jim loved Englewood and his hometown friends, but family was his priority. He worked construction as a brick mason for many years until it took a physical toll on his body. He worked out of town a lot, but he always found his way back to Englewood. Through a complete change in profession and continuing education, Jim took a job with Preferred Risk Insurance as an Insurance Adjuster and that began his second profession. He put his heart and soul into a job he dearly loved. After Preferred Risk, Jim worked and retired from Tenco services in 2015.

Jim’s love for the Lord began at an early age. He was raised at Englewood First Church of God, where he loved to sing and be a part of the Music Program. After moving to Middle, TN, he and Vickie were extremely active in the Church, with Jim serving as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon, and headed up many committees. He also sang in their Church and recorded many Southern Gospel songs.

Jim was an avid sports fan. He loved NASCAR, golf, football, especially Vanderbilt and Tennessee. He loved playing sports as a youth and excelled at doing so. Jim loved to take walks in the park and hike with his wife and precious dog, Jake, Jim so adoringly loved.

Jim’s family was ever present in his mind. Even though he lived three hours away, he drove over to Englewood every other weekend to visit his mom, dad, children, and brothers. He was always quick to return home to Smyrna to his loving, adoring wife, Vickie. They were married for forty wonderful years.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, William Crofts, mother, Ruth Brooks Crofts, his paternal grandparents Alvin and Thersia Crofts, maternal grandparents, Jim and Delia Brooks, all of Englewood, TN, grandsons Chase and Alex Merrill of Tellico, TN and son-in-law, David Tuggle, of Vonore, TN.

Those left to mourn his passing, but celebrate the memories of when we had him are his loving, wonderful caregiver and wife, Vickie Martin Crofts, formally of Englewood, TN daughter, Shae Crofts Tuggle, of Vonore, TN, daughter, Tanya Crofts (Lance) Hamilton of Tellico, TN, and son, James (Jessica) Woodeson, of Dallas, GA. Grandsons, Hunter (Megan) Sutherland of Gilbert, AZ, Brandt (Mackensie) Sutherland of Carbondale, IL, Tyler (Tiffany) Peeler of Acworth, GA, Dalton Merrill of San Diego, CA, and Landon Hamilton of Tellico, TN. Granddaughters, Peyton Woodeson of Dallas, GA, and Jenna Hamilton of Tellico, TN. Great grandson, Xander Sutherland of Gilbert, AZ. Great-granddaughters, Lula and Junie Peeler of Acworth, GA. Brothers, Bill (Cynthia) Crofts of Athens, TN and Scott Crofts of Englewood, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Jim.

