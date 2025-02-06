OBITUARY: James Jay Hulsey

James Jay Hulsey, 64 years of age of Waukegan Illinois, passed away on 2/3/2025 in Lebanon Tennessee.

James was born in Waukegan to Jay and Mary on 5/14/1960. He attended Waukegan High School. He was currently working at REI and couldn’t wait to move to northern Wisconsin or to the great mountains of Tennessee. He enjoyed fishing, kayaking with his dog, Charlie and being outdoors. On Sundays, you would find him cheering on the Chicago Bears, win or lose.

James is preceded in death by his father, Jay Weldon Hulsey (Diana Hulsey), mother Mary Skaggs (Cole) and brother William Hulsey.

James is survived by his daughters; Ashley Younan (Gabriel), Kristen Egge (Nick). His siblings; Mike Hulsey (Dorrain), Debbie Harris, step brother Donald Dooley and half-brother Mike Skaggs. His granddaughter Hannah Egge and nieces and nephews Erik Hulsey (Ashley), Heather Lane (Dan), Melissa Allison (Chris), John Cichosz (Brandie) and Dawsun Harris (Justine).

At this time there will not be a memorial or funeral.

The family of James wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Norma and Dennis. As well as family and friends.

