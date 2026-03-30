OBITUARY: James Isaac Vassar

James Isaac Vassar, age 88, passed away March 26, 2026 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born in Cannon County and lived most of his life in Rutherford County.

James retired as Maintenance Supervisor with the Murfreesboro Water and Sewer Department.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton Isaac Vassar and Mattie GordonVassar; wife, Ruby Vassar; and sisters, Gracie Parker and Willie Jean Bailey. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Ellen (Jason III) Pankey; sister, Laura Pearl Sullins; and grandchildren, Ryan and Isaac Pankey.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, March 29, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 3:00 PM, Monday, March 30, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers with Ron Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Thyatira Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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