James Irvin Duke, age 85, passed away on November 15, 2021.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from Lucent Technology. James served in the United States Navy.

James was preceded in death by his parents, James Wesley Duke and Dorothy Duke Butler; wife, Emma Eads Duke; and son, Kenneth Duke. He is survived by his son, Keith Duke; daughter, Vicki Dietz; brothers, Dan and Melvin Duke; sister, Virginia Duke Weaver; grandchildren, Grace, Jackie, John, and Nicole Duke and Kevin and Austin Dietz Jones; and great-grandchild, Cameron Yont.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Eads Family Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.