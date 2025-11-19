OBITUARY: James Hutchison

James F. Hutchison, age 71, passed away Sunday, November 16, 2025. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Clara Barnes Hutchison; wife, Marilyn Hutchison; and sisters, Walteen Cantrell and Judy Adams.

He is survived by his son, Cory Hutchison (Chandra); step-children, Phillip Conner (Jennifer) and Heather Davenport (Joseph); grandchildren, Noah, Milo, Meadow, Jaylen, Savannah, Devin, Ivy, and Jason; brother, Steve Hutchison; several nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.

James was of the baptist faith and spent his younger years at Taylor’s Chapel Baptist Church. He was a faithful Tennessee Titans fan, rarely missing a game. He loved golfing, spending time with his grandchildren and his beloved dog, Cope. James was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, November 22, 2025 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery at 2:30 PM with family and friends serving as pallbearers.