James Hoyal McClanahan, age 82, passed away Monday night, March 2nd, 2026 in Murfreesboro, TN.

Born October 4th, 1943 in Hartsville, TN, he served in the United States Army and retired from the Army Reserve.

James was preceded in death by his mother, Mattie Lorene (Porter) McClanahan, and his father James Calvin McClanahan.

He is Survived by his wife of 64 years Zadie Rubena (Johnson) McClanahan, their two children Mira Venise McClanahan [Bruce] and David Michael McClanahan, five grandchildren, Rachel Ann (Jackson) Kohls [Ben], Kathleen Elisabeth (McClanahan) Shores, Amber Marie (McClanahan) Loving, Ariel Elise Kroger, and Andrew Ryan Kroger, two great grandchildren, Orson Talbert Kohls and Shannon Michelle Loving, and a sister.

He was a champion marksman on the Army rifle team, an avid hunter with his life-long friend Lee Hall, and a Master Mason of 60 years.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

