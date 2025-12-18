OBITUARY: James Howard Spradley

James Howard Spradley, age 81, passed away December 14, 2025. He was born on July 14, 1944 to Monroe Spradley and Lucy Mae Compton Spradley. James served in the United States Air Force and worked in sheet metal at Copeland & Son.

James was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Sherian Spradley; daughters, Cindy Esparza, Karen Watts, Lori Spradley, Tammy Langston, Gidget Dillingham; son, Richard Inskeep; and brothers, Robert (Elaine) Spradley and Joe (Jane) Spradley.

A private burial will be at a later date at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

A private burial will be at a later date at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

