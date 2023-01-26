OBITUARY: James Howard ‘Jimmy’ Scott

James Howard (Jimmy) Scott, age 82, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. He attended Rockvale Church of God during his school years and graduated in 1959 from Central High School in Murfreesboro, TN. Jimmy went to Rockvale School until the tenth grade and then transferred to Central so he could play football.

He served in the U.S. Army between 1959 and 1961 after high school graduation and was stationed in Korea. Jimmy worked for Chromalox and General Electric for many years.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Howard Scott and Lena Mai Brannon Scott; sister, Mary Angelyn Scott Henderson; nephew, Howard Matt Henderson; and brother-in-law, Tommy Sanford.

He is survived by his sister, Joan Scott Sanford; nieces, Laur Shri Sanford (John) Glasner, Joann Henderson (Steve) Tarpley and nephew, John Henderson II; great-nephew, John Thomas Glasner and great-niece, Amy Glasner and good friends, John Henderson and Earl Lamb.

Visitation with the family will be 11:00 AM until service time of 1:00 PM on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Jennings & Ayers.

Chapel service will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Jennings & & Ayers with Barry Culbertson officiating. Burial will follow in the Bennett Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

