OBITUARY: James Houston Dillon, Jr.

James Houston Dillon Jr. (Dillon), age 72, passed away peacefully at his home in Smyrna on Saturday May 3, 2025.

A proud Nashville native, Jim graduated from Antioch High School, class of 1970. He was a true outdoorsman, but fishing was his lifelong passion. From the age of 15, he had his own boat, and if there was a body of water within 5 states, chances are Jim fished it. He could tell you what he caught, how he caught it, and always had a story about the big one that got away. In 1988 he became a founding member of the Music City Bass Anglers Fishing Club and continued fishing tournaments throughout his life –often with his wife and fishing partner, Rhonda.

Jim began his military career by enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1971. His deep commitment to service led him to reenlist with the U.S. Army National Guard, the U.S. Air Force, and the

U.S. Air National Guard, eventually retiring in 2011 at the rank of Master Sergeant. Over the course of 25 years, Jim served in Vietnam, the Persian Gulf War, Operation Desert Storm (Kuwait) and Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan), among others. He often said that joining the military was the best decision he ever made–it gave him the opportunity to see more than 40 counties and circle the globe twice.

Jim also served his country as a civilian, working for over 28 years as a Quality Assurance Specialist for the Department of Defense. He inspected and approved parts for the military contracts across Tennessee, a responsibility he took immense pride in.

In retirement, Jim found a new calling at Academy Sports in Smyrna, where he worked at the gun counter from 2016 to 2020. The fishing section was right beside him—perfect placement for someone eager to share his love and knowledge of both.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Houston Dillon Sr. And Margaret York Dillon Hare: his brother Richard (Susie Read) Dillon.

He is survived by his loving wife and fishing partner of over 18 years, Rhonda Huffman Dillon; his children, Jennifer Dillon (Chaz Moore) of Nashville and Christopher Dillon (Nikki Kemp) of Panama City, Florida; and grandchildren, Gaelyn (Alexis) Wood, Cadence Dillon, Calie Dillon, and Camden Dillon. He is also survived by his sisters; Darlene (Charles) Gifford of Nashville, Deborah (Bobby) Parker of Brentwood, and Margie (Will) Dunn of Columbia; along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the Dillon family will be at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, from 10:30am until the time of a Celebration of Life service with military honors beginning at 12:30pm. An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.