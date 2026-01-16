OBITUARY: James Garald Reichel

James Garald Reichel, age 80, passed away January 15, 2026 at Alive Hospice. He was born in Torrence, CA and served in the United States Navy. He later worked with Whirlpool as an Electrical Engineer.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Raymond Reichel and Inez McLester Reichel; and sister, Vickie Reichel.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Annette Williams Reichel; sons, Brodie Aaron Reichel, James Paul Reichel; daughter, Marabeth Joy Reichel Lum; brother, Fredrick Wayne Reichel; sisters, Gloria Pauline Reichel, Jenny Reichel; and grandchildren Reed Quddús Reichel, Ocean Núr Reichel, Nova Haifa Reichel; Luna Joy Lum, and Sol Onn Lum.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

