OBITUARY: James Freeman Barlow

James Freeman Barlow, 75, passed away on March 6, 2026. Born on April 25, 1950, in Gainesboro, Tennessee, he was one of seven children. A devoted, generous, hard-working, and honest man, James will be remembered with deep respect and lasting gratitude by all who knew him.

James built a life defined by steady work and determination. He worked for Avco Aerostructures and Peterbilt Motors Company, and later owned and operated Barlow Exteriors LLC, remaining dedicated to his home remodeling business throughout his life.

James loved boating with his family on the lake, camping, and riding his Honda trike motorcycle. He also had a way of bringing a familiar warmth to everyday moments—his nickname for everyone was either “Easy Money” or “Sally” a simple phrase that many will hear in their hearts for years to come.

James is survived by his wife of 57 years, Diane Barlow; daughters, Christy Barlow Cantrell and Sheree Barlow Butler; siblings, William Barlow, David Barlow and his wife Margaret, Helen Swift and her husband Jerry; grandchildren, Jameson Edmiston, Hailey Lindsey and husband Jacob, McKenzie Gibson and husband Trey, McKayla Killebrew, Devon Luffman, and Grant Luffman; and great-grandchildren, Stella Lindsey, Brooks Lindsey, and Briley Jane Gibson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Trudy Thompson Barlow; his daughter, Shawna Jane Barlow; and siblings, Diane Barlow, Wanda Hawkins, and Louie Barlow. In addition to his three girls, he helped raise two nieces, Melissa Barnick and Andrea Hawkins, his grandsons Devon and Grant Luffman and many other fortunate children.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, on Thursday, March 12, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A service to celebrate his life will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, on Friday, March 13, 2026, at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email