OBITUARY: James ‘Freddie’ Todd

James “Freddie” Todd, age 83 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

He was a native of Rutherford County in the Porterfield Community. Mr. Todd had worked at Nissan and Chromalox but enjoyed Tennessee Walking Horses and was an avid Horse Trainer.

Mr. Todd was preceded in death by his wife Betty Ann Adams Todd; son, Michael Todd; parents, Leo Todd, and Katherine Elrod Todd; brother, Billy Howard Todd; twin sisters, Earline and Nadine Todd.

Mr. Todd is survived by his daughter, Lori Kay Todd; grandson, Casey Todd; Casey’s mom, Teresa Dial and husband Bobby; special friend, Carolyn Ashcraft, and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

